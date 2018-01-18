 Nigerian Man Returns N150Million Wrongfully Credited To Him In Qatar, Presidency Reacts | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Man Returns N150Million Wrongfully Credited To Him In Qatar, Presidency Reacts

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has applauded a Nigerian, Mr. Michael Jonathan Asemota Teddy for his sincerity and honesty in returning QR1,502,000 ($441,127.99) about N150 million wrongfully posted into his account in Qatar. Dabiri-Erewa in a statement sent to DAILY POST on Wednesday by his Special […]

The post Nigerian Man Returns N150Million Wrongfully Credited To Him In Qatar, Presidency Reacts appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.