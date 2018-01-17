Nigerian Militants Threaten Oil Sector Attacks Within Days – U.S. News & World Report
|
Vanguard
|
Nigerian Militants Threaten Oil Sector Attacks Within Days
U.S. News & World Report
YENAGOA/LAGOS, Nigeria (Reuters) – Nigerian militants threatened on Wednesday to attack off-shore oil facilities within days, raising fears of a repeat of a 2016 wave of violence that helped push Africa's biggest economy into recession. The Niger Delta …
N'Delta militants demand restructuring, threaten fresh attacks
BREAKING: Niger Delta Avengers Threaten To Resume 'Deadly' Attacks
NDA to Carry Out 'Deadly' Attacks in Next Few Days
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!