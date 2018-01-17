 Nigerian Militants Threaten Oil Sector Attacks Within Days – U.S. News & World Report | Nigeria Today
Nigerian Militants Threaten Oil Sector Attacks Within Days – U.S. News & World Report

Nigerian Militants Threaten Oil Sector Attacks Within Days
YENAGOA/LAGOS, Nigeria (Reuters) – Nigerian militants threatened on Wednesday to attack off-shore oil facilities within days, raising fears of a repeat of a 2016 wave of violence that helped push Africa's biggest economy into recession. The Niger Delta
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

