Nigerian Movie producer plans cultural carnival in Scandinavia – News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
|
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
|
Nigerian Movie producer plans cultural carnival in Scandinavia
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
Stephen King, a Denmark-based Nigerian movie producer and director says a Nigerian Cultural Heritage Carnival will take place in the Scandinavia from May 2 to May 5. Scandinavia and the Nordic region is a historical and geographical region covering …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!