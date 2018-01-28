Nigerian Movie producer plans cultural carnival in Scandinavia

Mr Stephen King, a Denmark-based Nigerian movie producer and director says a Nigerian Cultural Heritage Carnival will take place in the Scandinavia from May 2 to May 5. Scandinavia and the Nordic region is a historical and geographical region covering much of Northern Europe. The countries that make up the region are Denmark, Norway, Sweden, […]

The post Nigerian Movie producer plans cultural carnival in Scandinavia appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

