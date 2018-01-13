Nigerian Navy appoints new officers for commands – TVC News
|
TVC News
|
Nigerian Navy appoints new officers for commands
TVC News
The Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Navy Capt. Suleman Dahun, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Those appointed, Dahun said, included three new Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs) namely – Rear Adm. Akinjide Akinrinade …
Navy appoints new Flag Officers Commanding
Rear Admiral Sandeep Naithani takes charge as Naval Dockyard chief in Mumbai
Rear Admiral Amit Bose takes charge as Naval Dockyard chief in Visakhapatnam
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!