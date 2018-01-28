Nigerian Navy gets new spokesman – Vanguard
Nigerian Navy gets new spokesman
The new spokesman of the Nigerian Navy (NN), Comdr. Ayo Olugbode, on Sunday in Abuja, took over from his predecessor, Navy Capt. Suleman Dahun. Olugbode, while taking over from Dahun, promised to consolidate on the good work of his predecessor in …
