 Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Sunday morning – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Sunday morning – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Sunday morning
Daily Post Nigeria
1. No fewer than ten persons were on Saturday killed as Fulani herdsmen attacked two villages in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State. According to eyewitnesses, the attacks lasted for hours as the suspected herdsmen moved from one village
Is eradication of corruption the motivating object of the on-going war?Vanguard
…In Search of a Lasting SolutionTHISDAY Newspapers
Tackle Divisive Issues Now, CAN, Senior Citizens Tell BuhariIndependent Newspapers Limited
The Nation Newspaper –YNaija –New Telegraph Newspaper –TheCable
all 59 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.