 Nigerian photographer chased to death by robbers while returning from church | Nigeria Today
Nigerian photographer chased to death by robbers while returning from church

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

23-year-old Nigerian photographer Oluwafeyidara Adekoya, reportedly met her untimely death after an encounter with armed robber on a motorcycle while returning from church. Adekoya according to her uncle was crushed by a truck while trying to escape from two suspected robbers, who tried robbing her of her bag and phones at Anthony bus stop, Lagos. It was gathered […]

