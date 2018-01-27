 Nigerian Physician bags Danish award – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Nigerian Physician bags Danish award – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 27, 2018


Nigerian Physician bags Danish award
Ade Ojeniyi, a Nigerian Chief Physician, and professor of veterinary medicine, has been conferred with an award, the Knighthood of The Dannebrog Order of the Kingdom of Denmark. Ojeniyi told newsmen on the telephone from Grindsted, Denmark on Saturday

