 Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper 2018-01-29
Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper 2018-01-29 13:20:41

A 25-year-old commercial bus driver, John Okoye, who allegedly drove  recklessly, causing his conductor to fall off the vehicle and die, was on Monday brought before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. Okoye, who resides at Adensin Street,  Igando, a Lagos suburb, is facing a charge of manslaughter. The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Uche Simeon, told […]

