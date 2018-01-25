 Nigerian Prophet Arrested In Zambia For Drug Trafficking | Nigeria Today
Nigerian Prophet Arrested In Zambia For Drug Trafficking

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Weird News/Gist

Zambian authorities have arrested a Nigerian cleric, Pastor Isaac Amata for allegedly trafficking 26.29 kilogram of ephedrine, a medication and stimulant drug, a spokesperson said on Thursday.   Isaac Amata, 42, is known for having predicted that President Edgar Lungu will win Zambia’s 2016 general election. According to Premium Times, he was arrested by anti-drug […]

