Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index surpasses 44000 mark – Daily Post Nigeria

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a feat on Tuesday, with the All-Share Index crossing over 44,000 mark for the first time. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index rose to 44,054.72 from 43,119.00 achieved on Monday …
