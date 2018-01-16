 Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index surpasses 44000 mark – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Business


Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index surpasses 44000 mark
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a feat on Tuesday, with the All-Share Index crossing over 44,000 mark for the first time. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index rose to 44,054.72 from 43,119.00 achieved on Monday
