Nigerians advised to stay safe as South Africans protest on Monday
The Nigerian community in South Africa has urged Nigerians in the country to adopt safety measures ahead of a protest against foreigners in South Africa on Monday. According to a flier circulated on Sunday tagged “Mogale City Monday Shut Down” the protesters said that there would be a protest against crime, drugs and human trafficking […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
