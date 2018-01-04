Nigerians calling for SARS disbandment are ill-informed – Akwa Ibom CP
COMMISSIONER of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, said the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, remains relevant to the overall success of the police in combating violent crimes, describing those calling for its disbandment as illinformed. Ogunjemilusi, who made this known in a maiden address to the media in Uyo, yesterday, however, said that […]
