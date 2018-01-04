Nigerians calling for SARS disbandment are ill-informed – Akwa Ibom CP

COMMISSIONER of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, said the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, remains relevant to the overall success of the police in combating violent crimes, describing those calling for its disbandment as illinformed. Ogunjemilusi, who made this known in a maiden address to the media in Uyo, yesterday, however, said that […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

