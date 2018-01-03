Nigerians react to Tunde Bakare’s declaration to run for President – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerians react to Tunde Bakare's declaration to run for President
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerians have reacted to the announcement by founder of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, that he'll be running for president based on a directive from God. Recall that while speaking to his congregation during the New Year's Eve service …
