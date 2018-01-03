Nigerians slam Mercy Aigbe over controversial birthday outfit – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerians slam Mercy Aigbe over controversial birthday outfit
Daily Post Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has come under attack over her birthday outfit, which was shared on Instagram. An aggrieved bride @rettypety, whose wedding was scheduled for 29th December 2017 had called out her designer, Maryam Elisha (@rikaotobyme …
Mercy Aigbe's birthday dress saga gets messier
Nigeria: Designer Apologises for Using Bride's Fabric for Mercy Aigbe's Birthday Shoot
