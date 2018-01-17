Nigeria’s active voice, internet subscriptions decline in Q3 2017

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria’s active voice and internet subscriptions took a downward trend in Q3 of 2017, as revealed by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, in its quarterly report, Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information for the Third Quarter of 2017.

According to the report, Nigeria recorded a total of 140 million active voice subscriptions and 93.26 million active internet subscriptions in the third quarter of 2017.

The NBS said that total active voice subscriptions fell by 8.73 per cent from third quarter 2016, and by 2.21 per cent from second quarter of 2017.

It also revealed that total active internet subscriptions increased by 1.22 per cent from third quarter 2016 but declined by 0.55 per cent from second quarter, 2017. According to the report, both voice and internet communication subscriptions in third quarter, 2017 were dominated by GSM.

The report however, stated that the four largest voice communication providers in the third quarter were: Airtel Nigeria, 9mobile, Globacom Limited and MTN Nigeria Communications.

According to the report, the four major service providers’ contributions was led by Mtn with 36 per cent of the total GSM subscription, followed by Glo 27.70 per cent, Airtel 24.75 per cent and 9mobile 12.30 per cent.

It said that the top four specialised in GSM, while Globacom Limited also hold 0.01 per cent of the total active voice subscriptions in the form of Fixed/Fixed Wireless Telecommunication.

By the end of the third quarter, the report indicated that South-western and North-central states recorded higher than average number of voice and internet subscriptions than other states in the country.

By the end of the third quarter, the report stated that Southern and South-western states recorded the highest active voice subscriptions.

It said that the top three states of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo recorded altogether 26.10 per cent of the total voice subscription.

The report said that Lagos led in telecommunication usage with 20.39 million active voice subscriptions and 20.12 million GSM users by the end of the third quarter, totalling 14.58 per cent of the total nationwide subscriptions.

It stated that FCT, Kano and Kaduna established another cluster of heavy voice subscription, each of which reported more than six million active voice subscriptions in the quarter under review.

On the other hand, the report said that most states recorded negative growths in active voice subscriptions in the third quarter on both year-to-year and quarter to quarter basis.

However, FCT, Edo, Adamawa, Ondo, Lagos and Oyo were the only states which recorded positive year-on-year growths in active voice subscriptions in the quarter under review.

The post Nigeria's active voice, internet subscriptions decline in Q3 2017 appeared first on Vanguard News.

