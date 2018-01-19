Nigeria’s air passenger traffic drops by 26 per cent in 2017 – New Telegraph Newspaper

Nigeria's air passenger traffic drops by 26 per cent in 2017

New Telegraph Newspaper

No fewer than 11,221,608 air travellers went through Nigeria airports in 2017, according to figures released yesterday by the Consumer Protection Directorate of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

