Nigeria’s air passenger traffic drops by 26 per cent in 2017 – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Nigeria's air passenger traffic drops by 26 per cent in 2017
New Telegraph Newspaper
No fewer than 11,221,608 air travellers went through Nigeria airports in 2017, according to figures released yesterday by the Consumer Protection Directorate of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that …
