 Nigeria’s Bobsled Team features on Latest Installment of Beats By Dre’s #AboveTheNoise | WATCH | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Bobsled Team features on Latest Installment of Beats By Dre’s #AboveTheNoise | WATCH

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Beats by Dr. Dre has launched the latest installment of its global “Above The Noise” campaign featuring Nigeria’s first bobsled team. Starring Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, the piece highlights how the athletes are making history and performing at the highest echelon with a determined and masterful focus. The digital short combines footage of […]

The post Nigeria’s Bobsled Team features on Latest Installment of Beats By Dre’s #AboveTheNoise | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.