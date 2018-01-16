Nigeria’s Bobsled Team features on Latest Installment of Beats By Dre’s #AboveTheNoise | WATCH

Beats by Dr. Dre has launched the latest installment of its global “Above The Noise” campaign featuring Nigeria’s first bobsled team. Starring Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, the piece highlights how the athletes are making history and performing at the highest echelon with a determined and masterful focus. The digital short combines footage of […]

The post Nigeria’s Bobsled Team features on Latest Installment of Beats By Dre’s #AboveTheNoise | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

