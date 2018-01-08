 Nigeria’s external reserves hit $40.4 billion – WorldStage | Nigeria Today
Nigeria’s external reserves hit $40.4 billion – WorldStage

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Business


The Eagle Online

WorldStage
The Central bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday said that Nigeria external reserves hit $40.4 Billion mark on Friday, January 5, 2018, indicating an increase of about one billion United States dollars between December 2017 and January 2018. This is even
