Nigeria’s external reserves hit $40.4 billion – WorldStage

The Central bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday said that Nigeria external reserves hit $40.4 Billion mark on Friday, January 5, 2018, indicating an increase of about one billion United States dollars between December 2017 and January 2018. This is even …
