Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Ready For International Investors – Osinbajo – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector Ready For International Investors – Osinbajo
Leadership Newspapers
The Buhari administration working with the Private Sector, is determined to boost the Nigerian manufacturing sector and will be engaging with international partners and friendly nations to realize that goal, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!