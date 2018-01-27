Nigeria’s Miss Intercontinental World Pageant, Queen Chizoba Ejike Emerges One Of The Continental Winners (Photos)

Nigeria’s delegate at the 46th Anniversary of Miss Intercontinental World Pageant held in Egypt, Queen Chizoba Ejike has emerged one of the continental winners of the world contest featuring 72 countries including about 15 African nations. The beauty queen became an online sensation following her adorning the Nigerian Police uniform as the national costume, was […]

The post Nigeria’s Miss Intercontinental World Pageant, Queen Chizoba Ejike Emerges One Of The Continental Winners (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

