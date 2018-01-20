 Nigeria’s oil exports to slip in March – Survey – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Nigeria’s oil exports to slip in March – Survey – The Punch

The Punch

Nigeria's oil exports to slip in March – Survey
Nigeria's oil exports are on track to edge lower on a barrel-per-day basis in March, a survey of loading plans has shown. Crude oil exports of 1.694 million barrels per day are scheduled for March on 62 cargoes. While several loading plans for small
