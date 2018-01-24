 Nigeria’s Senate launches Brass LNG corruption investigation – Reuters | Nigeria Today
Nigeria’s Senate launches Brass LNG corruption investigation – Reuters

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Nigeria's Senate launches Brass LNG corruption investigation
Reuters
ABUJA, Jan 24 (Reuters) – Nigeria will hold an investigation into alleged corruption involving the state oil firm's long-awaited Brass LNG project, including questions over the use of government funds. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation's

