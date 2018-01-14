Nigeria’s World-Beating Stocks Are Riding on Oil – Bloomberg
Nigeria's World-Beating Stocks Are Riding on Oil
The main equity index in Africa's biggest economy has surged 12 percent this year in dollar terms, the most among 96 major bourses tracked by Bloomberg, pushing it to the highest level since 2008. Dangote Cement Plc, controlled by Africa's richest man …
