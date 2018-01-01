Nike advertise Coutinho Barcelona shirt



Paris, France | AFP | An apparent gaffe by Nike has fired speculation that Philippe Coutinho could leave Liverpool for Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The sportswear giant, who manufacture Barcelona’s kit, advertised a Barca shirt on their website with the Brazilian midfielder’s name on it.

Headlined “Where the magic happens”, the page, which has since been taken down, continued with the message: “Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou.”

Coutinho is sponsored by Nike and wears their boots.

He handed in a transfer request in August after Barcelona had a bid for the Brazilian rejected, but the Reds then turned down a further two offers.

The current La Liga leaders had offered over £100 million ($135 million), but Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group publicly stated Coutinho was not for sale.

The 25-year-old missed the start of the season with a back problem but has been in outstanding form recently, scoring seven goals in his last eight games.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Nike advertise Coutinho Barcelona shirt appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

