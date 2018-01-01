 Nike Announces Barcelona Shirt With Coutinho’s Name On It | Nigeria Today
Nike Announces Barcelona Shirt With Coutinho’s Name On It

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Philippe Coutinho’s rumoured transfer to Barcelona appears a done deal, courtesy of a Nike gaffe. The popular sport giants, who design Barcelona’s kit, had fired speculations after releasing a Barcelona jersey with Coutinho’s name on it. Nike sponsors Coutinho and he wears their boot. The post, which has since been taken down, was captioned: “Philippe…

The post Nike Announces Barcelona Shirt With Coutinho’s Name On It appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

