Nike Announces Barcelona Shirt With Coutinho’s Name On It

Philippe Coutinho’s rumoured transfer to Barcelona appears a done deal, courtesy of a Nike gaffe. The popular sport giants, who design Barcelona’s kit, had fired speculations after releasing a Barcelona jersey with Coutinho’s name on it. Nike sponsors Coutinho and he wears their boot. The post, which has since been taken down, was captioned: “Philippe…

