NIMASA’s Endless Contract Controversies

Eromosele Abiodun posits that the controversy that trailed the debt recovery contract awarded to Snecou Nigeria by NIMASA and the current debate over the $195 million maritime contract to an Israeli firm require interrogation

For those who don’t know, Section 22 (P) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Act provides opportunity for the agency to provide maritime security. This role amongst others has over the years brought the agency to near disrepute. This is because for reasons best known to authorities at the agency, security jobs that can be handled by trained staff of the agency are contracted to related parties. A few months ago, the media outlets reported the award of debt recovery contract citing bias.

The debt recovery contract was first awarded to the Global West Vessel Specialists Nigeria Limited (GWVSNL) owned by former Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpo- mupolo, popularly known as Tompolo by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

The contract was cancelled by the current leadership of NIMASA and awarded to Snecou Nigeria Limited, a company said to be owned by a related party.

THISDAY had reported that the contract awarded on No-Cure-No-Pay basis was awarded without formal bidding process even though it was advertised in the newspapers.

As spelt out in the contract, Snecou Nigeria would get between 10 and 15 per cent of money recovered for NIMASA.

As if that was not enough, another major contract controversy broke out last Saturday when the House of Representatives flayed NIMASA for awarding the contract of patrolling the nation’s maritime domain to an Israeli firm to the tune of $195 million (N70.2 billion).

Security Breach

According to the House of Representatives, the contract not only amounted to security breach but also defied the local content law, which promulgates patronising made in Nigeria goods and services.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on the Nigerian Navy, Abdussamad Dasuki, representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, Sokoto, disclosed this during an on-the-spot assessment of the units and bases under the Western Naval Command in Lagos.

Alongside his committee members, he also toured the establishments under the Naval Training Command led by the Flag Officer Commanding, Rear Admiral Obi Ofodile.

THISDAY gathered that the controversial contract of securing Nigerian coastal waterways was awarded to an Israeli firm, HLSI Security Firms and Technology. Already, the contract has raised eyebrows with several civil society organisations calling it an aberration to the sovereignty of national security.

Concurring, the House Committee on Navy said ceding the patrol of waterways and other critical national assets to such foreign companies is to the detriment of the navy, whose constitutional role it is to safeguard and patrol the coastal waters and the nation’s Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ).

According to Dasuki, the maritime trust fund falls under maritime security and anti piracy, thus the move to circumvent the navy out of its constitutional roles will not be allowed to happen.

According to him, “One of the challenges we are having at the house of reps, has to do with the sister agency of the government, which is NIMASA. A situation whereby it is giving out jobs that are ideal for the Nigerian Navy and contractors in Nigeria to foreigners, especially jobs that have to do with our security, is not acceptable.

“We as a committee are very much against it. We have the Nigerian Navy and it should be empowered. We should promote what we do locally so I see no reason why we cannot contract the over $180 million job to them.

“It is not acceptable and we have made it loud and clear. We will continue to work until something is done about that particular situation.”

In his response, the Flag Officer Commanding, WNC, Rear Admiral Slyvanus Abbah, said the command made 19 arrests of vessels involved in different maritime criminalities in Lagos waters.

The vessels were arrested for illegalities ranging from piracy, crude oil theft, illegal and unregulated fishing, sea robbery amongst others. The vessels include MT Wollorf, MT Vine, MT Glenstar, MT Sisi Comfort, MT DA Chris, MT Dove 1, Lurongyuanyu 215, Lurongyuanyu 216, Lurongyuanyu 217, Lurongyuanyu 218, MT Matrix 1, Hai Long, Marion, Arc Charley, MT Thyword, MT Queen of Peace, MT United Venture, MT United Trador and MV Miracle.

He said: “Since June 2017, the patrol efforts of the command at sea, complemented by the Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) assets led to the arrests of some vessels found carrying out illegal activities at sea.

“It is pertinent to state that most of these vessels have been handed over to relevant prosecuting agencies in line with the Harmonised Standard Operating Procedures on Arrest, Detention and Prosecution of persons and vessels in Nigeria’s maritime domain. However, the command still keeps watch onboard arrested vessels in its custody, as well as those handed over to other relevant prosecuting agencies.”

In another development, the FOC said the naval personnel deployed to Igbokoda in Ondo State, recently responded to a distress call that some militants had attacked and disarmed some policemen.

He said: “Our men at Igbokoda raced to a village called Aiyetoro after they got a signal that some hoodlums had attacked and disarmed some mobile policemen stationed there. Our men gave chase and disarmed them. They were able to recover two of the three arms from the militants. We are on top of the situation.”

The Contract DeaI

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had late last year announced that the federal government has engaged an Israeli firm to police Nigeria’s territorial waters for three years and train members of the Nigerian Navy and security personnel after which the Nigerian security agents will take over the security of the nation’s waters.

He stated this at the World Maritime Day with the theme, “Connecting Ships, Ports and People,” held in Lagos.

Ameachi, who did not mention the name of the Israeli firm, disclosed that the development will save shipping companies over $180 million (N55.62 billion) in security fees, further adding that Meask alone pays $18 million annually for its ships to be escorted in and out of Nigeria.

According to him, “Security is a major challenge globally especially in the Gulf of Guinea. There have been major concerns and developments to address the issues of Maritime security along the Gulf of Guinea. Various initiatives, actions, programmes and centres/organisation have been developed and established to counter this insecurity. This administration has seen the need for all relevant maritime agencies to synergise to improve efficiency in our ports.”

He further stated that the federal government has recorded some level of success on the concession of Onitsha River port, “while others like Lokoja, Baro, Oguta River Ports are all in the pipeline and a priority for this administration. The Maintenance Dredging of Ajaokuta to Onitsha channels of River Niger is a major step to boost the huge potentials in our Inland Waterways Transportation.”

“On the ever present challenge of vehicular movement in our ports especially the Apapa/Tincan Island ports, efforts have been made by the federal government to ease congestion and proffer solution to the ever persistent gridlock characterising the movement of goods and people to these ports. The new policy of government is that all new rail lines entering the coastal states of the country must be extended to the sea ports to make them more efficient, functional and viable, “he stated.

NIMASA, Navy Animosity

Meanwhile, before the contract was awarded, the Nigerian Navy was pushing for NIMASA to contribute 1 per cent of its revenue to the Navy to enable it acquire materials to secure Nigerian waters. To this end, a bill requiring the amendment of the NIMASA Act was sent to the national assembly. Rather than cooperate, NIMASA allegedly mobilised some stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime industry to oppose moves by the Nigerian Navy, seeking an amendment of the NIMASA Act to contribute 1 per cent of its revenue to the Nigerian Navy.

The move was condemned by industry players during a One-Day Public Hearing on, “A bill for an Act to Amend the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act, No. 17 2017 to increase the functions of the Agency; and for related matters (HB; 1131 & 1178),” before the House of Representative Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration.

Speaking at the event, the President, African Ship owners Association and a former Director General of NIMASA, Mr. Temisan Omatseye pointed out clearly that it will be against all international conventions of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) entered into by the Federal Republic of Nigeria which has to be implemented.

Also lending his voice to condemn the proposed bill, the Chairman, Ports Consultative Council, Kunle Folarin noted that Nigeria is a critical stakeholder in the international maritime space, hence the need to exercise caution in amending any bill that may jeopardise the future of Nigeria in the global maritime sector.

He said: “NIMASA’s efforts on regional co-operation should be consolidated, rather than trying to usurp some of the functions of the Agency as it will affect the day to day operations of NIMASA in carrying out its mandates.”

He however was quick to caution that the House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration should ensure that NIMASA and Nigerian Navy should not work at cross-purposes as they are both critical to the safety and security of the nation’s territorial waterways.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Association of Marine Engineers and Surveyors (AMES), Emmanuel Ilori, in strong terms also condemned the moves by the Nigerian Navy to usurp the roles of NIMASA by way of seeking amendment to the bill.

He said that the Cabotage fund should not be raided to fund another Agency of government that already has a budget from the Federal Government.

He called on the Navy to seek for more budgetary funding from the right source and not from NIMASA as both Agencies’ have their jurisdiction as regarding budget and expenditure.

“NIMASA is already investing in infrastructure that will lead to a total coverage of the maritime sector, hence the need to encourage them for the good of the maritime sector. At this critical time, it is premature to seek any form of amendment and we need to support NIMASA on this; more so we are going to IMO again and Nigeria must not be an object of ridicule again, ”Ilori said.

Encouraging Collaborations

In his comment, the Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside noted that NIMASA is a responsible agency and will always encourage collaborations rather than acrimonies.

The NIMASA boss who was represented by the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Mr. Ahmed Gambo stated that, “it is national interest and issues of global best practices that is top most; it is not an issue of NIMASA versus the Nigerian Navy.”

He used the opportunity to urge the House Committee to take an informed position on the matter before them in the interest of the nation, to consolidate the powers of the Agency, rather than do otherwise.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, Mohammed Umaru Bago observed that the maritime industry is so critical to the nation and its economy in particular that anything concerning its statutory and regulatory framework should be given adequate legislative attention.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

