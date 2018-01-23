Nine-Year-Old Accidentally Shares Pot-Laced Sweets At School – Doesn’t End Well

Upon finding a box of gummy sweets at home, a nine-year-old student took them to school. She then passed them out to some of her school friends, as one does.

Little did she know that they were laced with tetrahydrocannabino and, before long, some of the students who had dipped their hands in the sweetie box collapsed into “giggles”.

Yes, yes, you smarty pants you, tetrahydrocannabino is the chemical known fondly as THC – which is responsible for how marijuana affects the brain.

The gummies actually belonged to the student’s parents who used them for medical purposes, reports Washington Post.

Sure.

Speaking to Kristi Del Curto, dean of elementary students at Albuquerque School of Excellence, she told the Albuquerque Journal that the “fifth-grader brought the box of gummies she found at home and shared with friends at the school cafeteria one morning”:

“She thought she was sharing candy, and if you saw the picture on the box, it did look like candy,” Del Curto told the paper.

Here’s the box – I love how it says keep out of the reach of children in all caps:

Apparently, the student later felt dizzy during class and was sent to the school nurse:

After school officials determined the fifth-grader had eaten THC-laced gummies, students were asked over the school’s public address system who else had the candies, the paper reported. Del Curto said five other students had gummies. Some did not seem to have been affected, and some others were “giggly,” she said. The student who brought the candies felt ill after eating five.

Five? Damn. Thankfully no one was seriously hurt, although I wouldn’t think they would be.

Del Curto told local media the gummies came in a box labelled “incredibles”:

The company’s website says it sells different flavors [sic] of THC gummy candies. Recreational ones contain 100 milligrams of THC while medicinal ones have 300 milligrams.

300 milligrams = a LOT of THC. Like, if you’re inexperienced – unlike Susan Sarandon – you should just be eating half of one and this kid ate five! No wonder she was not feeling too good.

Intrigued? So was I – here’s an inside look at the edibles company:

Cannot wait for marijuana to be legalised in South Africa.

[source:washingtonpost]

