 Niniola kicks off 2018 with New Music Video “Saro” | Watch on BN | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niniola kicks off 2018 with New Music Video “Saro” | Watch on BN

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

As we start the New Year, Niniola kicks off from where she stopped in 2017. Following the successful release of her Debut album “This Is Me“, with banging Singles like “Maradona” and “Sicker” still tearing the airwaves. The Nigerian Queen of Afro-House has teamed up yet again with ace video director Clarence Peters on the […]

The post Niniola kicks off 2018 with New Music Video “Saro” | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.