NIPR confers Nkechi with Lifetime Achievement Award – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NIPR confers Nkechi with Lifetime Achievement Award
Vanguard
LAGOS—NKECHI Ali-Balogun, FNIPR, the Principal Consultant, Chief Executive Officer of the NECCI Limited and the Founder of NECCI Public Relations Roundtable was on Thursday, 21 December, conferred with the “Lifetime Achievement Award, 2018,” by the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!