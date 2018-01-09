‘NIPS Will Attract New Oil, Gas Investors To Nigeria’ – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
'NIPS Will Attract New Oil, Gas Investors To Nigeria'
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – With about 37 billion barrels of oil reserves and 192 trillion standard cubic feet of gas reserves, there is no doubt that Nigeria remains a major petroleum producing and exporting destination in the Gulf of Guinea. Findings showed that a bulk …
All set for WAIPEC 2018
First Programme Content Announced as Industry Shows its Support for the Second West African International …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!