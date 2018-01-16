NIS to construct a national cyber command centre – Hivisasa
NIS to construct a national cyber command centre
The National Intelligence Service has the construction of the National Cyber Command Centre website underway which will help put to an end cybercrime and secure Internet users. According to sources in the security sector, officers drawn from the NIS …
Hundreds of millions of cyber-attacks take place every year in Africa
