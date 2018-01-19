NITDA restructures certification of original equipment manufacturers

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says it has restructured the process of registering and certification of indigenous Information Technology (IT) Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for effective service delivery.

Isa Pantami, the Director-General of the agency said this in a statement on Friday made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to Pantami, the restructuring became necessary due to unsatisfactory complaints from consumers of indigenous IT products.

“NITDA will like to bring to the attention of all IT OEMs, Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs), government establishments, organised private sector and general public that it has reorganised the process of registering and certifying indigenous IT OEMs.

“This reorganisation became necessary considering the incessant complaints received from consumers of indigenous IT devices.

“It is also aimed at facilitating and ensuring adherence to world class standards. This will guarantee the quality and durability of locally assembled devices.

“NITDA will henceforth mandate quality after-sales-support as a significant part of the registration and certification process and as mandatory part of the operations of all indigenous OEMs,” Pantami said.

He said manufacturers with expired certifications should ensure renewal to continue their sales and operation.

“All previously registered indigenous IT OEMs with expired certifications should note that continuance of sale of machines, equipment not tested, certified by NITDA is a violation of existing rules and procedures of the agency.

“They are therefore advised to initiate the recertification process with immediate effect,” he said.

According to the D-G, customers should demand NITDA’s current certification from indigenous OEMs before purchase of IT devices.

Pantami, however, said that other entities desirous of assembling and selling IT devices in the country should apply to the agency for registration and certification.

