NLC speaks on minimum wage, set to ‘fight’ Imo, Kaduna, Kogi govts
Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage to fast-track the process in good time. Ayuba Wabba, NLC President said this at the 11 Quadrennial National Delegate Conference of the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) on Thursday in Abuja. His words: “The minimum wage is supported by two […]
