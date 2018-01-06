NLC warns Kano govt over irregularities in salaries

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the state government to investigate the recent alleged irregularities in the payment of workers’ salaries in the state. The state NLC chairman, Comrade Kabiru Minjibir, gave the advice on Saturday at the inauguration of the new executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano Branch. […]

