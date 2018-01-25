NMRC tackles skill deficit in the housing sector

The Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC) has empowered 45 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) with technical skills in different aspects of housing construction work. The 45 beneficiaries, who currently reside at the IDP Camp in New Kuchingoro Abuja, on Tuesday graduated from a 2-months NMRC sponsored vocational training programme which was facilitated by the Industrial Training…

The post NMRC tackles skill deficit in the housing sector appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

