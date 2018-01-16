NNL announces kick-off date, new format for 2017/2018 season – Daily Post Nigeria
NNL announces kick-off date, new format for 2017/2018 season
Lawrence Katken, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Nigeria National League (NNL), on Tuesday in Abuja said the league's 2017/2018 season would start on March 3. Katken added that the competition's organising body has adopted the abridged league …
