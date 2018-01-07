 NNL Super 4: Go Round FC beat Kwara United to reach final – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
NNL Super 4: Go Round FC beat Kwara United to reach final – Vanguard

Vanguard

NNL Super 4: Go Round FC beat Kwara United to reach final
Lagos – Go Round Football Club on Sunday defeated Kwara United FC 4-2 via a penalty kicks shootout to reach the final match of the 2016/2017 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 4 competition. Kwara United. The match, the opening game of the competition
