NNPC deficit spending swells to 4-month high at ₦7 billion – NEWSTAGE
|
NEWSTAGE
|
NNPC deficit spending swells to 4-month high at ₦7 billion
NEWSTAGE
Despite claims of being owed ₦170.6 billion in outstanding subsidy arrears by the Federal Government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) operations suffered another huge setback with an upsurge in monthly deficits. The rise in the …
FG Spends N5trn On Fuel Subsidy …As Senate Suspends Security Summit To Honour Late Ekwueme
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!