 NNPC distributes over 1.3 billion litres of petroleum products – The News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC distributes over 1.3 billion litres of petroleum products – The News

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The News

NNPC distributes over 1.3 billion litres of petroleum products
The News
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) through its Downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), sold and distributed a total of 1.352.86 billion (one billion three hundred and fifty two million and eight six

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.