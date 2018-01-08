 NNPC finally restores Escravos-Lagos pipeline – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC finally restores Escravos-Lagos pipeline – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

NNPC finally restores Escravos-Lagos pipeline
Daily Post Nigeria
Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manger, Public Affairs, in a statement on Monday said the repair work on the pipeline followed the directive by the Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru. A section of the ELP at Abakila in Ondo State blew up in
Nigeria restores supply of gas on pipeline affected by fire – state oil firmReuters
Nigeria: NNPC Set to Begin Repairs On Escravos-Lagos Pipeline SystemAllAfrica.com

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.