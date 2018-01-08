NNPC finally restores Escravos-Lagos pipeline
The Escravos-Lagos Pipeline (ELP) which came down last week as a result of a fire incident has been restored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Gas supply to customers on the line including power generating companies has also resumed. Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manger, Public Affairs, in a statement on Monday said the […]
