NNPC reacts to nationwide blackout

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Dr Maikanti Baru, has ordered the immediate assessment of fire incident on Escravos to Lagos Pipeline (ELP). A statement on Wednesday in Abuja by the NNPC Spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, noted that the affected pipeline was a natural gas line which supplied the commodity from Escravos […]

