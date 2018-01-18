NNPC speaks on recruitment – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
NNPC speaks on recruitment
Daily Post Nigeria
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has denied reports the that Engineering Department of the National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO), its subsidiary is recruiting. The management warned the public to disregard such adverts on …
