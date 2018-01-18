NNPC speaks on recruitment

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has denied reports the that Engineering Department of the National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO), its subsidiary is recruiting. The management warned the public to disregard such adverts on some social media platforms. This was disclosed by Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC spokesperson. The statement read “NNPC corporation nor NETCO is […]

NNPC speaks on recruitment

