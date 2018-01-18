NNPC speaks on recruitment
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has denied reports the that Engineering Department of the National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO), its subsidiary is recruiting. The management warned the public to disregard such adverts on some social media platforms. This was disclosed by Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC spokesperson. The statement read “NNPC corporation nor NETCO is […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!