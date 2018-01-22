NNPC to Build More Depots, Expand Market Share
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is to build more depots across the Country. NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru who disclosed this Monday in Abuja while inaugurating the board of one of its downstream Companies, NNPC Retail limited, said the addition to the corporation’s existing 23 depots nationwide would ease products supply and distribution in the country.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!