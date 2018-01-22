NNPC to Build More Depots, Expand Market Share

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is to build more depots across the Country. NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru who disclosed this Monday in Abuja while inaugurating the board of one of its downstream Companies, NNPC Retail limited, said the addition to the corporation’s existing 23 depots nationwide would ease products supply and distribution in the country.

