NNPC to select financiers for refineries soon

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday said it would soon pick financiers for the country’s refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna. A statement in Abuja by the NNPC Spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, says this development will boost petroleum products supply and distribution in the country. The statement quoted the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, as saying that agreements on the potential financiers for the refineries were being fine-tuned, following which the endorsement of the NNPC Board would be done this month.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

