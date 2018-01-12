No apologies, we are only interested in continuity, El-Rufai, others drum support for Buhari’s second term bid

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai said he and six other governors who met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Friday are only interested in continuity and stability of the country.

El-Rufai made this known in a chat with state house correspondents after the meeting. El-Rufai who was accompanied to the meeting by Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe, Jibrilla Bindo of Adamawa and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, said they went to felicitate with the president and are satisfied that the president is getting better.

He said they owe no one no apology and vowed that Buhari will go for second term, according to him, “Whether they are right or wrong” they want president Buhari to continue running the country.

“We believe in Mr President, we want him to continue running the country in the right direction. People can speculate about 2019, we have no apologies.

“Whether they are right or wrong is beside the point. Everybody is entitled to his or her own opinion but as governors, and most of us here with the exception of Yobe governor, are first-term governors.

“We are interested in continuity and stability and we want the president to continue with that.

“Like our leader, the governor of Kano said, we just happen to be here by coincidence and we went to pray and decided to felicitate with the president and we feel satisfied that anytime we see him, he is getting better and better.’’

