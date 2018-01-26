 No confirmed case of Lassa Fever in FCT–Director | Nigeria Today
No confirmed case of Lassa Fever in FCT–Director

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has not yet recorded any case of Lassa fever in the territory. The FCT’s Director of Public Health, Dr Humphrey Okoroukwu made this known in an interview with the Nigerian Pilot in Abuja on Friday. He dismissed the speculation on the reported case of Lass fever in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

